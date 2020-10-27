IKKA's releases lead single 'Level Up' featuring DIVINE from his upcoming debut album 'I'

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and composer, IKKA has just dropped his new single ‘LEVEL UP’, from his upcoming debut album ‘I’ with Mass Appeal India. For the first time ever, IKKA has collaborated with iconic rapper DIVINE on this high-octane hip hop track. The lyrics, penned by IKKA and DIVINE, portray their struggles and how they have respectively evolved in hip hop.

The hook of the song is written and belted out by Kaater, one of IKKA’s mentees and the music is produced by DJ MissyK. The track sheds light on IKKA’s hustle and determination to never give up on his passion for hip hop and rap music despite all odds. The music video for ‘Level Up,’ shot by Inflict, revolves around the high end lifestyle of Indian hip hop artists.

IKKA’s highly-anticipated, upcoming full-length debut hip-hop album ‘I’ revolves around his real-life story and experience within India’s hip hop community. The acclaimed rapper recently signed with Mass Appeal India, focused on amplifying India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Excited about Level Up, IKKA, said, “I was eagerly waiting for ‘Level Up’ to release, and now that it’s out, I can’t wait for my fans to check it out. Hip hop is my passion, and nothing can justify my love for it. I am very grateful to DIVINE for hopping on to this collaboration. It was an amazing experience working with him, Kaater and DJ MissyK, who has produced the song. I am sure my fans will shower their love on this track, and it will become a trend setting record.”

Commenting on the collaboration DIVINE said, “I vibed on ‘Level Up’ as soon as IKKA sent me the version to write/record during the lockdown and I’m glad that it’s finally out after all this time. Moreover, I’ve heard IKKA’s album ‘I’ all the way through and I think it’s going to be one of the best to come out of Indian Hip Hop. Looking forward to it.”