Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin' makes a grand comeback with singer – composer Ankur Tewari

MUMBAI: Beyond the rumbling walls of a recording studio or the soulful excellence of a symphony, there lies a music replete with imperfections that’s strung out of edgy sounds and untaught voices. This music of serendipity connects people and places in ways no one knows about. Celebrating the spirit of such undiscovered, mundane sounds, MTV, India’s No 1 Youth Entertainment Brand brings back its most coveted property Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’. Following a hiatus of 7 years, the third season of the show will have Gully Boy fame composer, music supervisor and singer Ankur Tewari travel across India to explore raw and unique sounds starting 30th October, Friday, 7pm only on MTV.

As an original home-grown format, conceptualised and owned by MTV, the show will see Ankur embark on the journey from sound to story to song across Goa, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, and Jodhpur. Adhering to its core belief that each sound has a story, each instrument tells a tale, and all these tales contribute to a song, this season will primarily focus on stories told through sounds. Riding on his musical madness and gift of the gab, Ankur Tewari will make lyrics out of these stories and then open it for performance. Starting 30th October, every Friday, the show will run for four episodes, each featuring local musicians and singers, Bollywood singers, and a world of unheard sounds.

From the sound of Goan waves to the tune of Bedu Pako, an immensely popular Kumaoni folk and the chirping of birds to the sound of seatbelts and that of the rustling desert winds, Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ Season 3 will be no less than a mood enriched with undiscovered musical mines of Indian cities, their royalty and local cultures. Music prodigies like Nikhil D’Souza, Papon and Lisa Mishra will also be contributing to the journey with their vocals along with some low-key yet fascinating folk artists like Manganiyar musicians and Fado vocalists.

Back in 2012, Sound Trippin’ broke all conventional barriers to emerge as the most unique music show on television ever. Season 1 dabbled with capturing sounds from different places that best represented them, Season 2 had avant-garde music director Sneha Khanwalkar, Karsha Kale and Nucleya travel to multiple locations to discover sounds to match one particular theme. This season, the show will rest on themes like Saudade, Roots, Streets and Silence, which will all blend into one soundtrack, at the end.

Stepping into the shoes of a host, Ankur Tewari said, "I have always believed that art enables you to bend things most people see as a straight line. And that’s exactly what I get to do in Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ by exploring unexplored sounds and creating music out of elements that don’t fit the routine. As a musician, there couldn’t have been a more thrilling journey for me to visit the varying cultures that co-exist in India and delve into the sounds they call their own. From the sounds of the sea waves to that of seat belts, this collaboration with MTV has been special and has left me with countless stories to drive back home.”

It’s time to shift gears from mainstream music and take note of the edgy and raw sounds that lie in the heart of India. Satiate your soul with some eloquent music and indulge in a never seen before experience only with Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin’ starting from 30th October 2020, every Friday at 7.00 PM only on MTV.