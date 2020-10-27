Dive into a stunning photo album of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding!

MUMBAI: Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding has been going viral since some time. The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj , which was followed by exchanging garlands.

Haldi Ceremony-

Neha and Rohanpreet dressed up in matching yellow ensembles for the Haldi ritual.

Mehendi ceremony-

"Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna Rohanpreet Singh ke Naam ki", Neha had captioned this adorable click. Neha decked up in a dark green lehenga, while Rohanpreet opted for a pastel shades.

In love-

The video of them exchanging garlands went viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Ravishing in red-

Neha perfectly accessorised her ravishing red lehenga for the wedding ceremony.

Happily married-

Neha and Rohanpreet looked every bit royal as they decked up in red for the wedding.

#NEHUDAVYAH-

They captured this fun video during their wedding festivity.

Dazzling in white-

Neha opted for a stunning white lehenga for her wedding reception in Punjab while Rohanpreet perfectly complimented her in a blue suit.