Dive into a stunning photo album of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding!

MUMBAI: Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding has been going viral since some time. The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj , which was followed by exchanging garlands.
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu's Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
Haldi Ceremony-
Neha and Rohanpreet dressed up in matching yellow ensembles for the Haldi ritual.
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇 Wearing @anitadongre 😍😍 Jewellery - @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️🙏🏼 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
Mehendi ceremony-
"Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna Rohanpreet Singh ke Naam ki", Neha had captioned this adorable click. Neha decked up in a dark green lehenga, while Rohanpreet opted for a pastel shades.
In love-
The video of them exchanging garlands went viral on the internet for all the right reasons.
@rohanpreetsingh ‘s Bride! ♥️♥️😇 Photography @deepikasdeepclicks Wearing @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera by @omsons_bridal_store bridal_studio #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Ravishing in red-
Neha perfectly accessorised her ravishing red lehenga for the wedding ceremony.
Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They're the Best!! ♥️♥️🙌🏼 Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation 😍😇 Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Happily married-
Neha and Rohanpreet looked every bit royal as they decked up in red for the wedding.
#NEHUDAVYAH-
They captured this fun video during their wedding festivity.
Dazzling in white-
Neha opted for a stunning white lehenga for her wedding reception in Punjab while Rohanpreet perfectly complimented her in a blue suit.
