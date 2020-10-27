Bigg Boss 14: How Rahul Vaidya uses Jaan's insecurity against him

MUMBAI: A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight.
In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, things get ugly when housemates Nikki Tamboli and Jaan are going through a rough patch in their friendship after the captaincy task. Nikki seems to be drifting towards Rahul lately, and she has an issue that Jaan is getting influenced by other housemates and plotting games against her.
On the other hand, Jaan has an issue that Nikki is trusting Rahul although the latter has spoken ill about her behind her back.
Upset after the nomination task, Jaan gets affected because of this, and he was expecting Nikki to stay on his side. Nikki still went ahead and spoke to Rahul, and that disturbs Jaan even more.
Rahul uses Jaan's agitation against him further and pokes him, which irritates Jaan and he pushes Rahul.
