Sad Alex and gnash Embrace Hurt Feelings in the Music Video for "i'm glad that you found someone"

MUMBAI: Sad Alex and gnash own their inner pettiness with the release of the music video for their collaborative single, “i’m glad that you found someone”.
Following the release of the track earlier this month – which was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday and Indie Pop playlists, in addition to Refinery29’s Music To Know – the visual component takes the song’s vindictive nature to new heights as Sad Alex puts her ex on blast to the city of Los Angeles.
Plastering photos from their relationship across a billboard in downtown LA, the video embraces the anger that one can feel towards their ex, along with the person they moved on with.
