pineappleCITI Reveals Highly Anticipated Single "Dance"

MUMBAI: Rising hip-hop artist pineappleCITI returns with her latest single, “Dance”, out now on Red Bull Records.
Teasing the release to fans, the highly anticipated track features slick lyricism alongside an upbeat tempo, blending hip-hop production with Latin-influenced guitar and percussion. Capturing a flirtatious night out at the club, the single’s combination of catchy beats and melodic rhythms will make it hard for any listener not to dance when it comes on.
One of TIDAL’s Rising Hip-Hop cover artists this year and featured on NBA2K20 and Netflix’s Sneakerheads, pineappleCITI is equal parts rapper, singer, and acclaimed songwriter. Named one of Okayplayer’s 25 Underrated Female Rappers, she has penned works for Twista and Kelly Rowland. In the same year, she celebrated the release of her viral hit “Rose Colored” and suffered a near-fatal car crash, causing her to learn how to walk again over the course of two years.
With a focus on songs that feature motivational lyricism and powerful messages, she has continued her come up, releasing a number of recent singles including “Recognize”, “Believe”, “Balance”, and “Lift Me Up”, the latter of which was dedicated to all of the lives lost to racial injustice as well as the protestors fighting for change.
