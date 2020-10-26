Palaash Mucchal's upcoming track Chale Aao under his label Pal Music launches debutante singer Rhiti

Musician Palaash Muchhal’s Pal Music in association with Inspired Entertainment is all set to unveil their upcoming track titled Chale Aao. The love ballad is composed by Palaash, who has also conceptualised and directed the music video. The song marks the debut of Rhiti who has lent her vocals to the track. The Hindi-English track is penned by Palaash and Anmol Malik. Chale Aao will be unveiled on October 25.
The romantic number features actors, Nandish Singh Sandhu and Charlie Chauhan. The video has been shot in a picturesque locale of a pristine sea beach and captures their sizzling chemistry with aplomb. Chale Aao, a heart-wrenching love story, is about a young girl reminiscing about her lost love and the track is themed on, ‘Sometimes all you need is a second chance’ in love.
Sharing his excitement about Chale Aao, Palaash says, “I am hope that Chale Aao will strike a chord with youngsters. It conveys a love story. The reason we have chosen to use Hinglish is for the sheer fact that it will resonate with every music lover across demographics. Rhiti has done a fabulous job! I would also like to thank Nandish and Charlie for making the track look so beautiful. This Dussehra is extremely special to us because we will be presenting our passion project to the world.”
Pal Music is dedicated to providing a platform to original music featuring upcoming talent, launching promising musicians and collaborating with them. Chale Aao has a millennial vibe to it and is sure to resonate with the youth and music lovers fond of pop music.
Talking about giving opportunities to fresh talent through Pal Music, Palaash says, “India abounds in new talent. We have promising musicians and artistes in every nook and corner of the country. Pal Music aims at hunting for them and giving them a chance. The kind of fresh approach and rawness that they bring to the table is incredible. What I love the most about Rhiti is that she is open to experimenting and does not want to play by the book. It was a great experience collaborating with someone so young and yet so talented. She is gifted and we hope that we receive a lot of love.”
