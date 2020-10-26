Leading Indian musicians reinterpret global artists in "Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals"

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has been unprecedented and the word “reimagination” has inadvertently become its theme. Paytm Insider’s penchant for creative innovation, with Jim Beam’s enthusiasm stirred into the mix, has resulted in the creation of the novel musical property “Jim Beam Originals”.

In this series of 10 virtual music experiences, famous Indian musicians will reinterpret legendary international artists in their own inimitable styles. Giving a new spin to the works of major global icons are Colonial Cousins, Shalmali, Benny Dayal, Shaan, Purbayan Chatterjee, Karsh Kale, Raghu Dixit, Usha Uthup, Thaikuddam Bridge, and Shor Police.

Curated and promoted by Turnkey Music Publishing and Music Plus, the first season of the show will go live on 7th Nov 2020. These 60-minute sessions will reveal new dimensions not only to the Indian musicians but to the immensely popular and widely played works of these international artists, thereby creating unique, yet familiar sounds.

Kickstarting this incredible roster of cultural confluence are the Colonial Cousins who will employ their signature style to recreate an abridged The Eagles’ discography. Renowned for their pathbreaking brand of fusion Indipop, the Colonial Cousins’ interpretation of The Eagles’ works will wow the audiences all over again.

They will be followed by the inimitable Shalmali on November 21, who will be presenting a thrilling rendition of Michael Jackson’s hits. An award-winning, multi-lingual playback singer, Shalmali will give her own hue to the King of Pop’s massive body of work.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider, said, “All art is inspired with everything original coming from a point of reference. Through Jim Beam Originals, we hope to create a platform for some of the best names in Indian music to bring their own distinctive perspective to popular hits. We’ve all been home for months now and have gotten accustomed to consuming entertainment via a carousel of concerts and shows that have been adapted/created for the digital medium. Jim Beam Originals recasts our audiences’ understanding not only of these famous artists and their works but also of how they partake in musical experiences online.”

Founder, Turnkey Music Publishing, Atul Churamani - This is a really fun initiative that could have some great positives for the music business. First, it’s a big promotion for international music which one would love to see more of. Second and very importantly, it could set a business model rolling for online gigs. On a personal note, I’m very excited about the music we’re going to hear, given the calibre of artists we’re working with and paying tributes to.

Tickets—including a season pass to access all sessions—are available to buy on Paytm Insider. The ticket prices will range from Rs 299 to Rs 499 per show with the season pass priced at Rs 1500. Get tickets: http://bit.ly/PRM-PaytmInsider-JimBeamOriginals