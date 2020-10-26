Justin Bieber: Lockdown strengthened my marriage

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber says lockdown strengthened his marriage with model Hailey.

In a preview of "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", his new YouTube Originals documentary, the 26-year-old pop star has admitted to having more "confidence" in his romance with Hailey, saying that the pandemic has allowed them to spend quality time together and to focus on their relationship, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Tour's cancelled and I had to adapt to that. It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing. And that turned into working on an album," he said.

In the preview, the singer also discussed the ambitions he has for his music. "I want to make content that will inspire and make people happy. It's growth and it's hope," he shared.

The upcoming YouTube documentary comes after "Justin Bieber: Seasons", which followed the singer as he worked towards releasing his "Changes" album.

The new special documentary will give his fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life, as he discusses the impact of the lockdown and the pressures of fame.

"Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I'm excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I'm making, the new music I'm working on, and what I'm excited about for the future," he previously said.

Earlier this year, the singer described his model wife as the "best wife in the world".

(Source: IANS)