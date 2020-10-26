BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” MV has reached 200 million views!

“Lovesick Girls” is the the title track off of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM.” The album and the music video for “Lovesick Girls” were released on October 2 at 1 p.m. KST. On October 25, the video hit 200 million views on YouTube!

“Lovesick Girls” is now BLACKPINK’s 10th overall group music video to surpass 200 million views, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Playing with Fire,” “Whistle,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “STAY,” “How You Like That,” and “Ice Cream.”

Watch the music video:

In a recent post, BLACKPINK shared a photo with caption “Thank you so much BLINKs, lovesick girls so full with love”.