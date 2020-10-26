For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2020 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK is now first seller girl group with “THE ALBUM”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is making history!

On October 26, YG Entertainment announced that a total of 1,209,543 copies of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM” had been sold as of this day. This figure combines domestic sales of approximately 871,355 copies and the 319,300 copies sold in the United States and Europe. The 18,888 copies of the limited edition vinyl LP version were sold out almost as soon as they were released.

After its release on October 2, “THE ALBUM” immediately rose to the top of the iTunes Top Albums charts in 57 countries. The physical album that came out on October 6 went on to debut at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Charts’ albums chart, breaking the record for Korean girl groups on both charts.

On this week’s Billboard 200, “THE ALBUM” stayed strong at No. 10, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to stay in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the amazing achievements!

Tags
BLACKPINK The Album Singer music
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2020

Justin Bieber: Lockdown strengthened my marriage

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber says lockdown strengthened his marriage with model Hailey.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2020

Harry Styles thinks outside the box; here's what he did!

MUMBAI: While most music stars are rescheduling tour dates to 2021, Harry Styles is looking farther ahead and making plans to headline his own arena one hes putting his money and ideas into.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2020

Palaash Mucchal's upcoming track Chale Aao under his label Pal Music launches debutante singer Rhiti

Musician Palaash Muchhal’s Pal Music in association with Inspired Entertainment is all set to unveil their upcoming track titled Chale Aao. The love ballad is composed by Palaash, who has also conceptualised and directed the music video.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2020

Leading Indian musicians reinterpret global artists in "Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals"

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has been unprecedented and the word “reimagination” has inadvertently become its theme. Paytm Insider’s penchant for creative innovation, with Jim Beam’s enthusiasm stirred into the mix, has resulted in the creation of the novel musical property “Jim Beam Originals”.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2020

Kanye West says he's a 'great leader'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West believes in world peace, and says he is a great leader.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

top# 5 articles

1
Leading Indian musicians reinterpret global artists in "Paytm Insider Presents Jim Beam Originals"

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has been unprecedented and the word “reimagination” has inadvertently become its theme. Paytm Insider’s penchant for creative...read more

2
Angèle and Dua Lipa set to collab on 'Fever'

MUMBAI: Back in August, Dua Lipa teamed with Madonna and Missy Elliott for a remix of her Future Nostalgia track "Levitating". Later she teamed up...read more

3
Palaash Mucchal's upcoming track Chale Aao under his label Pal Music launches debutante singer Rhiti

Musician Palaash Muchhal’s Pal Music in association with Inspired Entertainment is all set to unveil their upcoming track titled Chale Aao. The love...read more

4
Vikram Montrose reveals his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Indian composer, singer-songwriter Vikram Montrose who is famously known for providing music for the song "Kar Har Maidaan Fateh" from the...read more

5
Ananya Birla alleges 'racist' US eatery threw her out, but restaurant denies

MUMBAI: Pop star Ananya Birla has alleged that a celebrity chef's restaurant in California was "very racist" in throwing her and her family out, but...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group