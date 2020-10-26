BLACKPINK is now first seller girl group with “THE ALBUM”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is making history!

On October 26, YG Entertainment announced that a total of 1,209,543 copies of BLACKPINK’s first full album “THE ALBUM” had been sold as of this day. This figure combines domestic sales of approximately 871,355 copies and the 319,300 copies sold in the United States and Europe. The 18,888 copies of the limited edition vinyl LP version were sold out almost as soon as they were released.

After its release on October 2, “THE ALBUM” immediately rose to the top of the iTunes Top Albums charts in 57 countries. The physical album that came out on October 6 went on to debut at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Charts’ albums chart, breaking the record for Korean girl groups on both charts.

On this week’s Billboard 200, “THE ALBUM” stayed strong at No. 10, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to stay in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the amazing achievements!