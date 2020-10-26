Angèle and Dua Lipa set to collab on 'Fever'

MUMBAI: Back in August, Dua Lipa teamed with Madonna and Missy Elliott for a remix of her Future Nostalgia track "Levitating". Later she teamed up with rapper DaBaby for another new version of the song "Club Future Nostalgia".
Dua is back with another new single "Fever" which will be releasing on 30th October, 2020. The song features Belgian singer Angèle.
Rumors about possible collaboration between the singers were going well, since the two young women had been seen together in the streets of London on October 15. While no official announcement had been made at the moment, Angèle broke the silence this weekend. On Instagram, she posted a series of photographs where Dua Lipa and she are taking the pose.
In legend, the Belgian singer writes: "I think something is coming soon with Dua Lipa".
Now it's official, Angèle and Dua Lipa are about to release a song together. The latter is expected to be on the new French edition of the vinyl of the hits album of the English star, Future nostalgia. The latter is expected to be released on 6 November. According to information from Purebreak, the two singers met in London to shoot the clip. A video that promises to be explosive in view of their talent.
This is not the first time that Dua Lipa has tried to collaborate with a French-speaking artist. In the past, she wanted to try the experiment with GIMS, but the project had not finally been born.
