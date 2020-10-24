Watch the trailer 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' documentary on YouTube

MUMBAI: YouTube Originals said Friday that a new one-off documentary special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, will launch on the platform October 30. The 30-minute special follows the success of YouTube’s 10-episode original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32 million views in its first seven days.
The newly announced special follows Bieber — whose just released two big singles in “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, and just performed them on SNL — for an exclusive look at his life today following the docuseries, which debuted in January and chronicled his life during the making of his latest album of the same name.
Changes, his fifth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart when it was released in February.
The new all-access footage hinted at in the trailer (see it below) includes life in the quarantine and candid reflections on his faith and his success.
Justin Bieber: Seasons director Michael D. Ratner returns to helm the special and he executive produces via his OBB Pictures with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson from SB Projects. Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg also serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures. Bieber Time Films is also a producer.
YouTube Originals’ Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, and Cara Casey, Development Lead, oversee Justin Bieber: Next Chapter for YouTube.
Here’s a trailer:
MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more
MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more
MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music India (SMI) announced today an exclusive recording agreement with India’s young and successful music composer, Amaal Mallik....read more
MUMBAI: Abhay Jodhpurkar launched a soulful ballad “Ae Mere Dil”, a very personal track was composed by Jeet Gannguli, written by Manoj Muntashir...read more
MUMBAI: Today sees the release of the new Mako single ‘Again’ which, like the vast majority of his work is written, produced, and performed by Alex...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Bishwajit Ghosh dedicates his first Bengali single for Durga Puja Bishwajit Ghosh made his debut with the T-series label song ‘Sau...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has come out with a new single, Mask on, with an aim to combat the increasing spread of misinformation about Covid-19. The...read more