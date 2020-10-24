For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  24 Oct 2020 17:43

Watch the trailer 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' documentary on YouTube

MUMBAI: YouTube Originals said Friday that a new one-off documentary special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, will launch on the platform October 30. The 30-minute special follows the success of YouTube’s 10-episode original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32 million views in its first seven days.

The newly announced special follows Bieber — whose just released two big singles in “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, and just performed them on SNL — for an exclusive look at his life today following the docuseries, which debuted in January and chronicled his life during the making of his latest album of the same name.

Changes, his fifth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart when it was released in February.

The new all-access footage hinted at in the trailer (see it below) includes life in the quarantine and candid reflections on his faith and his success.

Justin Bieber: Seasons director Michael D. Ratner returns to helm the special and he executive produces via his OBB Pictures with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson from SB Projects. Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg also serve as executive producers for OBB Pictures. Bieber Time Films is also a producer.

YouTube Originals’ Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, and Cara Casey, Development Lead, oversee Justin Bieber: Next Chapter for YouTube.

Here’s a trailer:

Youtube Justin Bieber: Next Chapter seasons
explore RNM

