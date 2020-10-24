Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: Once again Kelly Clarkson has proved she is, indeed, an American Idol.
During a portion of her show titled the latest installment of her eponymous talk show's "Kellyoke" segment, the 38-year-old took on Harry Styles' 2019 hit song comma "Watermelon Sugar."
The Idol OG belted out the sugary sweet lyrics for a bit of summertime fun vibes for the weekend. As fans very well know, Kelly won the very first season of the reality competition show back in 2002 and has been dominating the charts (and television screens) ever since.
The karaoke sessions are a fun way for the host to flex her dancing and singing skills. Who can forget the party-starting performance of Lizzo's hit song, "Juice?" Fans love the fun, but the conversations also keep them buzzing. It was just last week on Oct. 16 when she recalled a time when she signed an autograph pretending to be her fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood.
"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" the "Because of You" singer explained. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song 'So Small.' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.'"
Between laughs, she continued, "I was so embarrassed for her that I just—She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"
As it turns out, this seems to be a regular occurrence for the star, as she has previously spoken about a similar incident where she was confused with Carrie.
Watch here:
"Seriously, I have been asked all the time or they'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your song 'So Small.' And I'm like, 'I don't even know what that is," she admitted on her show. "And then, I'll find out it's Carrie Underwood!"
MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more
MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more
MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is likely to get married to Rohanpreeet Singh on Saturday, has posted pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Pictures...read more
Singer Neha Kakkar and singer Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knot 'a traditional way' at Anand Karaj at Delhi on October 24. The wedding ceremony...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is ready for a new chapter. On Thursday, Oct. 22, the 27-year-old star took to social media to announce her new album, Plastic...read more
MUMBAI: Abhay Jodhpurkar launched a soulful ballad “Ae Mere Dil”, a very personal track was composed by Jeet Gannguli, written by Manoj Muntashir...read more
MUMBAI: Today sees the release of the new Mako single ‘Again’ which, like the vast majority of his work is written, produced, and performed by Alex...read more