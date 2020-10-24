Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally a #shaadishuda couple now!

Singer Neha Kakkar and singer Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knot 'a traditional way' at Anand Karaj at Delhi on October 24. The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family.
The newlyweds will be heading to Punjab for a grand reception after the wedding.
Both Neha and Rohanpreet are seen decked up in golden coloured outfits with Neha donning pink flowers tucked in her hair and stunning bridal jewellery.
The couple looks all adorable and gives royal vibes at their wedding ceremony.
Ahead of the main ceremony, the couple had a great time at their pre-wedding festivities. The photos from their haldi ceremony were shared by Neha on her official Instagram account. She captioned them, "#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh ♥️" The couple looked adorable in the love-soaked pictures.
Neha announced her relationship with Rohanpreet on October 9 as she posted a photo with him. She captioned the photo, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️" Sharing an identical photo, Rohanpreet also expressed her love for the Bollywood singer. "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar" he wrote on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been sharing several pictures together on social media. The video of their Roka ceremony also grabbed a lot of attention.
Fans of Neha and Rohanpreet got to catch a glimpse of their chemistry in the recently released song titled "Nehu Da Vyah". The song is written, composed and sung by Neha. Some portions have vocals by Rohanpreet as well.
Each picture speaks volumes of the love and bonding that Neha and Rohanpreet share. We wish them the best ahead!
