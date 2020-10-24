For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Oct 2020 15:44

Miley Cyrus says she found herself while announcing her new album, 'Plastic Hearts'

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is ready for a new chapter.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the 27-year-old star took to social media to announce her new album, Plastic Hearts. Cyrus' upcoming seventh studio record, which features 12 original songs, is set for release on Nov. 27, just days after her 28th birthday. Along with sharing the artwork for the album, Cyrus sent a message to her fans.



If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio. Photograph by: @therealmickrock

"If you're reading this… know that I f--king love and appreciate you on the deepest level," the Hannah Montana alum wrote. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f--king life."

"But no one checks an ego like life itself," she continued. "Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."
As fans may recall, two years ago, Cyrus and her then-partner Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires. Just over a month later, in Dec. 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, though they went on to split in Aug. 2019.

"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself," Cyrus wrote in her message to fans on Thursday. "I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."
"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time," she noted. "But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing."

Cyrus explained that if this album were a chapter in her book, she would call it "The Beginning." As she shared in her note, "Usually when something is over we call it 'The End'. But it was far from that."
"In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts," she concluded. "To be released Nov. 27th 2020."

