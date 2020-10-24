For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Oct 2020 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Lauv, Conan Gray create fun visuals for 'Fake'

MUMBAI: Lauv and Conan Gray surprise fans with their new collab "Fake."

Gray's hit album "Kid Krow" was released earlier this year along with Lauv's album "How I'm Feeling." Lauv has continuously come out with bangers ever since, later releasing his five song EP "Without You" and multiple collabs with artists like blackbear, Tyga and Ava Max.

The artists broke the news on social media Sunday, sharing with fans that they would drop a song together along with a music video and to no surprise the fans were excited. I myself had to do a double take and pinch myself to make sure two of my favorite artists on a song together wasn't a dream.

Watch here:

Well, I'm glad to tell you: it is not a dream, and "Fake" is out now on all streaming platforms. I have a lot of fangirling to do throughout this review so let's just jump right in.

I expected a more upbeat song but was not disappointed by the smooth vibes the song gives. The two performers' voices fit so well together and they simply popped off with the lyrics. The song is about someone who is obsessed with the image they create for themselves and presenting a great life on social media through staged pictures and fake smiles.

This song is extremely relatable to me, being that every week I realize how much I hate what social media has become and swear to quit it once and for all, which of course I never actually do.

Lauv and Gray discuss this directly with lyrics like "you're just like everyone else except for you're better at taking photos" and "you're just like all the people that you hate."

Social media, and Instagram especially, has become a contest of who can show off the most and pretend to be happy, and then judge others, when in reality we're all going through things and of course most people don't post the bad times. Lauv and Gray are always very open and honest with their lyrics, so it was no shock that when they collabed together they made a song this real.

Now, the video was a complete serve and that along with the cover art gives me major fun Y2K vibes.

Throughout the video the artists pose and sing along in pretty sets that I'd describe as an aesthetic colorful wonderland. Bold animal print outfits, confetti falling and a bouncy castle all make the video fun and visually pleasing.

Both artists are also very good at creating stunning visuals, so this iconic video also didn't come as a shock. You can tell they had so much fun on this shoot and it makes watching the video even better.

All in all, I was not disappointed by this song and I'm already eagerly hoping for another possible collab by these two pop icons in the future. Until then, I'll be playing this song nonstop.

