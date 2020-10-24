For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Oct 2020 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Hum Ek Hai fame singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s Bengali debut single crosses a million!

MUMBAI: Singer Bishwajit Ghosh dedicates his first Bengali single for Durga Puja

Bishwajit Ghosh made his debut with the T-series label song ‘Sau Fikr’ which was a blockbuster and later during the pandemic came up with a song ‘Hum Ek Hai’ which was an initiative to promote peace and positivity. The song witnessed a roaring success which featured popular faces naming Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh, Rannvijay Singh and many more.

Bishwajit being a Bengali has been closer to his roots and entered the music industry following his dreams. His voice is not just versatile but also very soft and distinctive from the others. And hence, his notes directly hit the soul. His recently released song ‘Joy Maa Durgaar Joy’ featuring Debarun Swaraj and Tanushree Roy which is composed by Nilanjan Sen, lyrics are penned by Suman Mickey Chatterjee and it is produced by Roopesh Varma and Raj Thakur from Tangentweb, presented by Fledge Entertainment.

Talking about the response that the singer has been receiving for his single, he commented “I wanted to create an original song in Bengali for quite a long time and being a bong myself, I always look forward to the Durga Puja festival every year. So it was exciting for me to make my Bengali debut song dedicated to the festival of Durga Puja. Making this song just took me back to my childhood days and it was magical. This song will be close to my heart and knowing that it is being well received by the audience is what motivates me to keep creating tunes. I hope the audiences keep showering their love the way they have so far and I won’t fail to surprise them every time with a unique theme.”

‘Joy Maa Durgaar Joy’ is a devotional song in Bengali which has already crossed a million views and is being loved by not only the Bengali audience but others too. The song beautifully describes the excitement around Durga Puja every year, where it’s not just a religious festival but a cultural extravaganza, and how this years it’s going to be different, along with a sweet couple’s story.

Link to the song:

Tags
Bengali Durga Puja Juhi Chawla Shakti Kapoor Divya Dutta
Related news
News | 21 Jun 2020

Upcoming music sensation Bishwajit Ghosh talks about his inspiration from music on this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bishwajit Ghosh, an Indian music artist, has a dream.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Divya Dutta’s Upcoming Song 'Hum Ek Hai' An Initiative To Spread Unity And Positivity!

MUMBAI: The song featuring Gautam Rode, Chef Ranveer Brar, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia and Rohit Roy among others attempt to spread a message of Indians together can win any battle.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2020

FICCI-EY report: 86% of users in India consume music through radio, 97% through smartphones

MUMBAI: FICCI and EY have released their flagship of the media and entertainment industry. As per the report, music consumption in India is about an average of 19.1 hours a week and it is said to be higher than the rest of the world which is 18 hours a week.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

'Gully Boy' sweeps Critics' Choice Film Awards

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" was a favorite at Critics' Choice Film Awards this year.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Likee creator donates 50,000 masks in China to help people combat Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

top# 5 articles

1
My personal journey reflects in song 'Ae Mere Dil' : Abhay Jodhpurkar

MUMBAI: Abhay Jodhpurkar launched a soulful ballad “Ae Mere Dil”, a very personal track was composed by Jeet Gannguli, written by Manoj Muntashir...read more

2
Indian Ocean pay tribute to Covid heroes in new anthem

MUMBAI: The rock band Indian Ocean has paid tribute to Covid-19 heroes through the anthem of upcoming TV show, Bharat Ke Mahaveer. With lyrics, "...read more

3
FINNEAS reveals new song and video "Can't Wait To Be Dead"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns with a bold and fiery new song, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” a...read more

4
Spinnin' Records release the debut single by anime character Moonway, '2 Times'

MUMBAI: LISTEN HEREread more

5
Amaal Mallik signs exclusive agreement with Sony Music India

MUMBAI: Sony Music India (SMI) announced today an exclusive recording agreement with India’s young and successful music composer, Amaal Mallik....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group