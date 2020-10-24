Hum Ek Hai fame singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s Bengali debut single crosses a million!

MUMBAI: Singer Bishwajit Ghosh dedicates his first Bengali single for Durga Puja

Bishwajit Ghosh made his debut with the T-series label song ‘Sau Fikr’ which was a blockbuster and later during the pandemic came up with a song ‘Hum Ek Hai’ which was an initiative to promote peace and positivity. The song witnessed a roaring success which featured popular faces naming Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh, Rannvijay Singh and many more.

Bishwajit being a Bengali has been closer to his roots and entered the music industry following his dreams. His voice is not just versatile but also very soft and distinctive from the others. And hence, his notes directly hit the soul. His recently released song ‘Joy Maa Durgaar Joy’ featuring Debarun Swaraj and Tanushree Roy which is composed by Nilanjan Sen, lyrics are penned by Suman Mickey Chatterjee and it is produced by Roopesh Varma and Raj Thakur from Tangentweb, presented by Fledge Entertainment.

Talking about the response that the singer has been receiving for his single, he commented “I wanted to create an original song in Bengali for quite a long time and being a bong myself, I always look forward to the Durga Puja festival every year. So it was exciting for me to make my Bengali debut song dedicated to the festival of Durga Puja. Making this song just took me back to my childhood days and it was magical. This song will be close to my heart and knowing that it is being well received by the audience is what motivates me to keep creating tunes. I hope the audiences keep showering their love the way they have so far and I won’t fail to surprise them every time with a unique theme.”

‘Joy Maa Durgaar Joy’ is a devotional song in Bengali which has already crossed a million views and is being loved by not only the Bengali audience but others too. The song beautifully describes the excitement around Durga Puja every year, where it’s not just a religious festival but a cultural extravaganza, and how this years it’s going to be different, along with a sweet couple’s story.

