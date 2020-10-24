Camila Cabello reunites with boyfriend Shawn Mendes

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello made it clear that absolutely no one has to worry about the status of her and Shawn Mendes' relationship. They're back together in quarantine and SO very in love. Cabello shared a shot Mendes took of her with her new short haircut on her Instagram this afternoon, then she posted a second grid photo of her giving him a giant hug. (Even he looks a little overwhelmed by it.)

After wrapping up filming for her upcoming film, Cinderella, Camila is finally back home in Los Angeles and had a special someone waiting for her during her big return. Shawn and Camila reunited after she was in the UK and you can tell that they've missed each other a lot over the past few weeks. Camila even posted a photo of them back together and it's so cute.





View this post on Instagram

heheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

Cabello and Mendes started out staying together in Florida at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They were last seen at the end of May. Cabello would eventually fly back to London to finish filming her upcoming movie Cinderella. Mendes went to Los Angeles, where he has been working on his new album. Cabello returned to Los Angeles on October 4.

Mendes spoke about Cabello and her impact on his upcoming album Wonder during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's Nicole Ryan on October 2, back when Cabello was still in the UK.

"I haven't seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I'm counting," he told Ryan. "She's back really soon and I think it's interesting 'cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it's scary to write an album around her. And she was with me when I was kind of in the studio doing it. I realized the trick is like, show her the really rough demo version from your phone that you recorded, and if she doesn't like that, she'll tell you, then don't wait to show her the mixed finished product. Because if she doesn't like it then, then you're kind of, I don't know what to say to you. I'm sorry."