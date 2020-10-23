Nucleya's collaboration with global dance act Major Lazer, 'Jadi buti' releases today

MUMBAI: The news that Major Lazer’s long-awaited album Music Is The Weapon releases on October 23 brought cheer to millions of fans worldwide, but for bass music fans in India, the joy is double fold.

Desi bass DJ and producer Nucleya finally makes his debut on the innovative label, Mad Decent with ‘Jadi buti’, his collaboration with global dance music trio, Major Lazer (producer Diplo, and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums) that was announced as a part of the new album just a few days ago.

Hear the song: https://fanlink.to/dZ6S

Sung by The Remix winner – a reality TV competition series that Nucleya incidentally was a judge on – Rashmeet Kaur, ‘Jadi buti’ is a fun, cheeky track that pays homage to the sound and style of Bollywood but in true Nucleya and Major Lazer fashion.

A trailblazer for a sound and genre that he created – the distinctly Indian ‘desi bass’ sub-genre – Nucleya’s latest track ‘Jadi buti’ perfectly captures his signature style, for a global audience.

“I’m excited to see how people around the world are going to respond to the track,” says Nucleya, adding, “My hope is that even though they might not understand what is being sung instantly, the audience will see that sometimes it doesn’t matter and they’ll be receptive to this global sound.”

Major Lazer are no strangers to India, having toured here twice, and even shot their most famous video and track ‘Lean On’ – which has amassed nearly 3 billion views on YouTube – in the country. And have first-hand experience of the craze that is Nucleya.

“India is special and its beauty has absolutely humbled us every time we have visited,” say the dance music trio. “We have an incredible fan base there, and we know that India absolutely loves Nucleya. We’ve been trying to work on a song together and ‘Jadi buti’ was just the kind of song that we wanted for Music Is The Weapon. Major Lazer has always been a cultural mashup, and the album reflects that,” they add.

Nucleya also has another international collaboration to his name, with Pakistani-American dance music duo Krewella, ‘Good on you’, that released in December 2019.

Nucleya first met Diplo – one-third of Major Lazer – nearly a decade ago, and a release on Mad Decent was always a dream for the Indian producer. “I’ve dreamed of making a song with Diplo and Major Lazer for as long as I can remember! I’ve probably sent them more songs than I have ever released, hoping for them to vibe with something, and they finally did. When I sent this tune to Diplo, he was instantly hooked.”

“This happened about a year ago, and from then to now, we’ve worked on multiple versions of the song to get to this final version that we’re now releasing as ‘Jadi buti’,” Nucleya, who was the first Indian artist to be offered his own weekly show on BBC Asian Network, says.

It is perhaps fitting that Nucleya’s first release on Mad Decent – superstar DJ and producer Diplo’s label – is on Major Lazer’s album, Music is Our Weapon, which features a collection of international artists and is an effort to bridge a gap between cultures through the power of pop music.

“In my wildest dreams, I didn’t even imagine that I would someday be on the same record as Nicki Minaj, French Montana, J Balvin, Alessia Cara and more. India is yet to make its own place in the global music game, and I hope that this collaboration helps in facilitating that,” the Goa-based musician adds.

‘Jadi buti’ releases on October 23, as does Music Is The Weapon, and will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms.