News |  23 Oct 2020 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Learn music from the best, buy and rent instruments, consult the maestros – OCTAVEZ – one app, several solutions

MUMBAI: Imagine a world where you could easily pursue your passion for learning your favourite instrument without having to worry about how costly it might be or whether you’ll get the right mentor for it or not. Be it Western music or Indian Classical, you can now learn any kind of music with the help of OCTAVEZ – an innovative app developed by the Bengaluru-based Global Performing Arts Academy (GPAA). Designed with a mission to make music accessible and affordable for everyone, their app has been steadily gaining popularity since its launch a few months ago.

Suitable for beginners, serious music aficionados, and semi-trained professionals, OCTAVEZ is a virtual platform that connects trained musicians from across the globe to interested students. With a diverse set of mentors, it offers courses on both vocal and instrumental music, Indian and Western styles. Leading luminaries including Anoor Ananta Krishna Sharma, Praveen D Rao, Srinivasachar Dammur,NS Prasad, Arun Kumar, Shadrach Solomon, Srinivas Prasad, Madhusudana, Pramath Kiran, Sandeep Vasishta, Mangala Ravi, Varijashree Venugopal and Ohileshwari MK are all just a few clicks away. Furthermore, right from making musical instruments available, taking care of their insurance, scheduling their maintenance, renting out equipment to musicians and bands, and connecting leading musicians with enthusiastic learners, OCTAVEZ offers end-to-end solutions to suit every need.

What makes OCTAVEZ unique is its comprehensive and holistic approach to music, the diverse accessibility it offers to music learners, learning convenience, and affordability. Not only does the app have an array of instrumental courses with instruments like the mridangam, acoustic guitar, Latin percussion, keyboard, flute, and tabla, they also teach various streams of music like sugama sangeeta and Carnatic classical vocals. Since the learner and mentor are not required to connect in-person at a specified time, the entire learning process is highly flexible wherein people can learn music from the comfort of their homes.

As Ravi Krishnamurthy - Founding Partner of OCTAVEZ said, “OCTAVEZ is a one-stop comprehensive solution that caters to the needs of all those who are passionate for learning music regardless of their backgrounds. By connecting renowned music professionals with learners via a virtual platform, the app has been intelligently designed to ensure minimal fuss and maximum learning from the comfort of one’s homes. Also, with affordable prices starting at just Rs 2,000 per month and easy EMI options available, the app is best suited for a wide array of needs. The app also takes care of procuring instruments, maintaining them, etc. which saves people the unnecessary hassle and lets them focus on what they love to do best – learning music passionately.”

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=octavez.gpaa.com&hl=en&gl=US

