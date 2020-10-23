FINNEAS reveals new song and video "Can't Wait To Be Dead"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns with a bold and fiery new song, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” a testament to the times we’re living in.Speaking of the track, FINNEAS reveals, "I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet,” he explains. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead."The song has been released with an accompanying video, which was directed by Constellation Jones, the alter ego of longtime music video producer and director Clark Jackson, whose past work includes Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and Miguel.

The new track follows the release of “What They’ll Say About Us,” FINNEAS’ rousing observation, written in lockdown. An ode to human strength and connection when faced with life’s tribulations, “What They’ll Say About Us” is buoyed by hope while bearing the weight of it all.

FINNEAS reveals, "I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality. During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

To commemorate the new song, FINNEAS has unveiled a new collection of official merchandise, inspired by the artwork and concept of “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” For more information and to purchase, please visit www.finneasofficial.com.

Earlier this week, FINNEAS made an appearance on one of Indonesia's most-watched primetime talk shows, Tonight Show on NET, and even performed his single "What They'll Say About Us".

A few weeks ago, FINNEAS joined his sister on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, celebrating James Bond Day with a special performance (also directed by Constellation Jones) and interview. This year, FINNEAS released a DELUXE version of his critically acclaimed debut EP, 'Blood Harmony'. Written and produced entirely by the 23-year-old artist, the eight-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter, producer and storyteller. The new expanded version of the EP features all seven of the original EP tracks, plus fan favourite, “Break My Heart Again” and a brand new version of “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” (1964). To date, FINNEAS has racked up an impressive 575 million combined streams across his entire catalogue.

FINNEAS also performed “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was interviewed by the host as well. The song peaked in the Top 15 at Alternative Radio and scanned GOLD in North America. The song’s video was directed by Sam Bennett, and shot in FINNEAS’ hometown of Los Angeles entirely in one-take.

In January, FINNEAS received an impressive 6 GRAMMY Awards® including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' and hit single "bad guy."

Further to his growing list of accolades, FINNEAS co-produced (with Stephen Lipson) and co-wrote the official theme song and title track for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, alongside his sister Billie Eilish. The track features orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. The song made its live debut alongside Zimmer and Marr on stage at this year’s BRIT Awards in London.

FINNEAS’ trademark production can also be heard on recent songs by Selena Gomez, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Trevor Daniel, Ben Platt, Bruno Major, Celeste, as well as Billie’s new single, “my future,” which he co-wrote with his sister.

Stay tuned for more updates from FINNEAS, coming soon.