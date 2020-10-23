For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Oct 2020

Chris Young wins CMT Music Award for emotional "Performance Of The Year"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young is humbled to have won his first-ever CMT Music Award trophy during last night’s awards ceremony on CMT, broadcast as part of a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Watch his response HERE. The fan-voted “Performance Of The Year” award for was for his emotional tribute honoring his friend Kane Brown’s late drummer, Kenny Dixon, where Chris sang a stripped-down version of his song “Drowning” at the 2019 CMT Artists Of The Year. Chris received a standing ovation for his heartfelt performance that evening.

“’Drowning’ is a very personal and meaningful song for me,” shared Chris. “To have been asked to perform it in tribute to Kane and Kenny that night was an unforgettable moment and I’m completely humbled to receive this honor from CMT and country music fans.”

Co-penned by Chris, Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, “Drowning” was inspired by the passing of Chris’ close friend, Adam. Fans can also catch Chris’ post-win interview on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown this weekend.

Chris will have new music releasing soon to country radio and streaming services. For more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

