SpotlampE launches Sudhar Jaa by K John

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Hindi track titled ‘Sudhar Jaa’ by renowned artiste K John. Packed with unlimited swag, groovy tunes and super cool lyrics, ‘Sudhar Jaa’ is all set to lit the festive season! Beginning 22nd October, the Song is releasing exclusively on SpotlampE and on 9X Tashan.
Versatile music producer/director Its Simar has created the peppy and foot tapping music of ‘Sudhar Jaa’. The track is sung by K John and the female vocals are by talented singer Shruti Unwind. The lyrics of the track are penned by Bambb Homie.
Commenting on the launch of ‘Sudhar Jaa’, an excited K John said “I am delighted to collaborate with SpotlampE for my latest song ‘Sudhar Jaa’. This is a fast paced Hindi track and I had an amazing experience recording the song. I am sure; this dance track is going to be the soul of every party this Christmas & New Year. I am looking forward to all the love and admiration from the listeners of Sudhar Jaa. Get ready to groove on it!”
From ‘Busy Busy’ by Neha Pandey and ‘Belly Ring’ by Mika Singh and Grammy winner Shaggy, to Mohit Chauhan’s ‘Meethi Meethi Gallan’ and other super hit originals by Daler Mehndi, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and by Payal Dev among others, SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, this vibrant music label has partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of this festive season.
Commenting on the launch of ‘Sudhar Jaa’, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, “We are pleased to partner with K John and present an apt song for the upcoming party season! An EDM / moombhaton track, ‘Sudhar Jaa’ is perfect for clubs and will definitely ‘lit’ all parties this season!”
‘Sudhar Jaa’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. This high octane track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.
Catch the song ‘Sudhar Jaa’ by K John on –
MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more
MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more
MUMBAI: Vancouver producer Shamik, follows up his CI3 album with Gaali. It is an emotional South Asian infused electronic track which goes...read more
MUMBAI: In it, Ariana, 27, flashes her abs and cleavage as she strikes a pose wearing a low-cut crop top and mini skirt. While the majority of her...read more
MUMBAI: A singer having the most infectious voice Pallavi Baberwal who is known for recreating memorable melodies giving a flavour of her charming...read more
MUMBAI: Raahul Jatin, the multifaceted musical talent has come up with his third single Yaadein Aane Lagi, a ballad sung and composed by him while...read more
MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal released a love song “Sang Rahiyo” collaboration with Ujjwal Kashyap featuring Jasleen Royal and Ranveer Allahbadia, written by...read more