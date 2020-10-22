Producer Shamik Bilgi released a new number 'Gaali'

MUMBAI: Vancouver producer Shamik, follows up his ​CI3 ​album with ​Gaali​. It is an emotional South Asian infused electronic track which goes through deep instrumental and footwork, territory sampling an old Kannada film song acapella. The single is accompanied by an animated video directed by New York-based Bangladeshi director, Prithi Khalique.

Watch here:

The video animates a time travelling journey of being isolated from the physical world. The world outside unfolds into a psychedelic experience that recreates familiar spaces by re-combining cyborgian and technological spaces with South asian art and folk tale. The video uses references from ancient aesthetics of masks, monsters and mythological tales. Prithi Khalique is an animator and 3D artist whose work is inspired by South Asian pictorial forms and digital surrealism. Her recent experimental short film ​Kolonkar has been featured in Film festivals internationally and follows similar themes of post humanism and utopianism that is depicted in Gaali.

Shamik has performed in 15 countries and toured with Method Man & Redman, Tanya Tagaq, DJ Kentaro, and DJ Q-Bert. He has opened for Flying Lotus, George Benson, Dam Funk, Kool Herc, The Glitch Mob, Dub FX, and Excision. Internationally, he has showcased at Colours of Ostrava (Czech Republic), Southbound, Sub Sonic (Australia), Sunburn, Mood Indigo (India), Electric Forest (USA), and Dubplate (Philippines). In Vancouver he has performed at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, New Forms Festival, and TEDx. Channeling India is Shamik's Indian sample-based beat project. In 2019, he released CI3, the 3rd volume for the series. It has now reached over 200 000 streams on Spotify. Shamik is also the founder and curator of his own record label, Sensing Waves, which focuses on deep, ambient, and leftfield music from an array of Canadian producers. He has curated 20 releases since its inception in 2014, and hosts the Sensing Airwaves podcast. With his sister, Vivek Shraya, Shamik is one half of the duo Too Attached. In 2016, They opened for Tegan & Sara across Canada for their Love You To Death tour. Too Attached's newest album, Angry, was described by CBC as one of "Canada's most incisive, radical and galvanizing albums." They toured the album for 2 years by appearing at Calgary Pride, Brampton Pride, Hillside, Vancouver Folkfest, Wall To Wall Mural & Culture Festival, Femme Wave, and Indian Summer Festival.