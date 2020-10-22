Legendary singer, Suresh Wadkar leaves Sonu Nigam in tears at Jammin’3

MUMBAI: During the recent episode of the reality show Jammin season 3, the renowned singer Suresh Wadkar dropped a pleasant surprise to the audiences by crooning one of most iconic songs of Sonu Nigam, ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahi’ as a gesture of his affection for him. He dedicated the song to Sonu Nigam, addressing him as his beta.
Sonu who always considered Suresh Wadkar as his Guru, was touched and thanked him for singing it so beautifully. Through an emotional video, he expressed his deep regards for Suresh ji and hailed him as one of the greatest musicians in the country.
Watch it here:
Qyuki’s music show Jammin’ is focused to co-create famous retro, Bollywood, and folk songs. The latest season has added a folk flavour to the show.
