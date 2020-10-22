Debbie Harry praises Miley Cyrus for 'Heart Of Glass'

MUMBAI: Debbie Harry has praised Miley Cyrus’s recent cover of Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, saying that the singer made the classic single “uniquely hers”.
Cyrus delivered a raw live rendition of the 1978 hit during a performance at the virtual iHeartRadio Festival 2020 last month, and it has since been uploaded to Spotify.
Speaking to NME in a new interview, Blondie frontwoman Harry was asked whether she’d had a chance to speak to Cyrus about the cover.
“No, we haven’t actually spoken, but we’ve written back and forth and I congratulated her on doing something that was uniquely her with ‘Heart of Glass’,” she replied.
“I thought she did a great job and I liked the way the performance looked and she’s a force to be reckoned with. I’m really proud of the fact she did our song and made it uniquely hers.”
Shortly after the performance was shared online, Harry took to Twitter to say she thought Cyrus had “nailed it”. You can see that post below.
The ‘Midnight Sky’ pop star has also covered The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, The Cure‘s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and Eagles‘ ‘Take it to the Limit’ this year as she prepares to release her as-yet-untitled new album, which she said “will be reflective of who I am”.
Cyrus has also revealed that she’s been in the studio working on a Metallica covers album.
Blondie have announced a run of UK arena shows with Garbage. The ‘Against The Odds’ tour is due to begin in Liverpool in November 2021, and you can see the full schedule below.
NOVEMBER
Saturday 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Monday 8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Tuesday 9 – AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday 11 – Bonus Arena, Hull
Friday 12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Sunday 14 – The Brighton Centre
Tuesday 16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Thursday 18 – The O2 Arena, London
Saturday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sunday 21– First Direct Arena, Leeds
