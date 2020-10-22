Bhavdeep Romana's Laung Gawacha crosses 3 million views!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Bhavdeep Romana is elated! His latest single Laung Gawacha has crossed 3 million views and he is getting huge appreciation from the music industry too. Conceived by Raymant Marwah, who is the owner of D Artist Den Productions, the single is a remake of a popular Punjabi folk song. Titled Laung Gawacha, the single became the flavour of the season, because masses love listening to Punjabi numbers. Presented by T-Series, the song is sung by Bhavdeep and Prajakta Shukre, who was one of the finalists of the popular Sony reality show Indian Idol.
Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh actually * mentioned * on his social media how much he loved the song and Bhavdeep's skills in singing the song.
Bhavdeep said, "I am extremely happy. Punjabi numbers are hugely popular with masses and they also turn into chartbusters for parties. But, the response to Laung Gawacha has been extremely overwhelming. Manan Bhardwaj, who contributed to the music and lyrics of the song has done a great job. I am hopeful that in future, too, we will rock the market of music videos and entertain masses with foot tapping music."
Bhavdeep was last seen in the reality show 'Dating in the Dark', he has also done events with celebs like Guru Randhawa, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Kakkar and such other musicians and actors.
