Percept Live announces 'Sunburn Select' - Premium Rooftop Live Club Shows

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, launched ‘Sunburn Select’, a premium curated Rooftop Club Show catering to a select elite crowd in keeping with the Social Distancing rules and Government mandated SOPs. Scheduled to be held in two Phases across Tier I and Tier II cities pan India, the much awaited ‘Sunburn Select’ Sundowner Parties will kick off on 31st October 2020 in Kolkata and Chandigarh and see leading DJs from India including Progressive Brothers, SEQU3L, AERREO perform alongside popular local artists based across 10 cities.

‘Sunburn Select’ will host over 10 shows at select premium Lounges and exclusive Bars in metros across the country. Scheduled to be held in 2 segments, Phase 1 will cover Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Gurugram and Hyderabad; while Phase 2 will encompass Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Delhi and Chennai. Every ‘Sunburn Select’ Sundowner show will host no more than a select gathering of 100 guests or as per Government rules applicable to each State, City, and / or District.

The very first Sunburn Select Club Shows are special ‘Halloween’ editions scheduled on 31st October 2020 at the Garden of Eden in Kolkata and The Reef in Chandigarh and will feature India’s leading DJs including Progressive Brothers, AERREO, SEQU3L, Rudra, Mr. Bose, Adnan and Outer Space.

Unlock 5 has witnessed more economic activities reopen across India as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines wef. 1 October 2020, inclusive of permitting more social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political events. However, the attendance has been limited to 50% of the space capacity of the event area with a maximum limit of 200 people from 15 October. Given the popularity of Sunburn amongst the millennial fan base across the country and the plethora of requests received online to resume Sunburn live events, Percept Live has embarked on taking the first step in this direction with the launch of ‘Sunburn Select’. Percept will ensure a very strict observance of all SOPs and Covid-19 protocols for every guest including maintenance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers. Sunburn has declared a Zero Tolerance Policy to any guest who breaks the Government mandated guidelines, WHO norms and Sunburn event protocols at the ‘Sunburn Select’ shows.

In order to reach out to a larger fan base, every ‘Sunburn Select’ Club Show will be filmed and broadcast over the Sunburn Social Media handles including Facebook, Instagram and Youtube to reach over 2.5 Million fans around the world. Fans can opt to attend the live ‘Sunburn Select’ Rooftop Party in the city they inhabit or simply kick back and enjoy the foot-tapping music, SFX, vibrant Visuals, LED effects and state-of-the-art AV broadcast safely into the comfort of their homes.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, “The Covid-19 crisis became a catalyst for creative innovation, and Sunburn has always strived to set the trend and invest in continuous and high-paced innovation so as to stay ahead of the curve. While the past six months saw us launch a series of Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality Sunburn variants for our fans, the unlock will see stringent SOPs and Hybrid events become a part and parcel of our business going forward. We have been preparing for this and are super excited to present ‘Sunburn Select’ to our fans who have waited patiently all through 2020 for our return on ground. Safety of our guests is paramount and we are committed to bringing the best of on-ground entertainment to our fans even while ensuring that all safety measures are imbibed into our Sundowner events across India. While we will continue to host a range of Virtual Sunburn variants to our fans, nothing compares to the joy of coming together and sharing a musical experience jointly as a community. Together let’s #rebuildthescene!”

Tickets to the ‘Sunburn Select’ Club Shows are available at Bookmyshow.com.

The ‘Sunburn Select’ announcement comes close on the heels of the successful ‘Sunburn For Goa’ fundraiser event wherein all donations went to the CM’s Covid Relief Fund of Goa; the roll out of trendy Sunburn Face Masks and Merchandize; ‘Sunburn Home Festival’, ‘Sunburn Campus Chatbox’ and ‘Sunburn@Home’ digital initiatives which have kept fans and audiences engaged during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown since March 2020. The many Sunburn Digital and Live Stream entertainment variants have seen the best DJs around the world unite on the Sunburn platforms with an aim to entertain, network with their fans, and uplift their spirit in the comfort of their homes even while stringently maintaining the Social Distancing rules.