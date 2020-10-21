Pallavi Baberwal reminisces the romantic melody 'Ishq Bina' from 'Taal' in her tantalizing voice

MUMBAI: A singer having the most infectious voice Pallavi Baberwal who is known for recreating memorable melodies giving a flavour of her charming voice has recently unveiled her new cover song 'Ishq Bina'

A song that hit the hearts of millions, which was one of the most famous melody of that time is back again to rejoice you, making you remember you're loved one. Pallavi Baberwal this time will be seen giving her voice to this romantic melody 'Ishq Bina' from 'Taal'.

The song was shot in Hamidpur village in Haryana and was premiered on the 10th of Oct this year. Pallavi Baberwal's Ishq Bina has already crossed 6.3k views so far and is highly liked by the audience.