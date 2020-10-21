Pallavi Baberwal reminisces the romantic melody 'Ishq Bina' from 'Taal' in her tantalizing voice

MUMBAI: A singer having the most infectious voice Pallavi Baberwal who is known for recreating memorable melodies giving a flavour of her charming voice has recently unveiled her new cover song 'Ishq Bina'
A song that hit the hearts of millions, which was one of the most famous melody of that time is back again to rejoice you, making you remember you're loved one. Pallavi Baberwal this time will be seen giving her voice to this romantic melody 'Ishq Bina' from 'Taal'.
The song was shot in Hamidpur village in Haryana and was premiered on the 10th of Oct this year. Pallavi Baberwal's Ishq Bina has already crossed 6.3k views so far and is highly liked by the audience.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more
MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more
MUMBAI: Noted music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani shared a fusion dance done by a group of youngsters from Nigeria on his social media platform...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to share an adorable birthday post for her sister, Sonu Kakkar, who has turned a...read more
MUMBAI: While Amsterdam Dance Event would normally rage through the city this week, Martin Garrix is coming to his fans in a different way this year...read more
MUMBAI: After the English track, Hate The Way, and Jaana Zaroori Tha themed on the issue of mental health, Velvet Vibes is all set to release their...read more
MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, but are they ready to head to the altar? That's the question Today's Hoda Kotb wanted to...read more