Neha Kakkar pens sweet birthday message for sister Sonu Kakkar

Aankh Marey singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to share an adorable birthday post for her sister, Sonu Kakkar, who has turned a year older today. The singer went on to share a bunch of pictures with her sister and also pen a heart-warming birthday wish that reads all things nice on it. Seeing this, fans have also gone on to flood the comment sections with heaps of praise and likes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar went on to share a heartfelt post for her dear sister, Sonu Kakkar on her special day. The singer shared several pictures of the birthday girl and the happy times they spent together. In the first picture, Sonu can be seen in an all-black attire striking a simple pose holding a book in her hand. The second picture shows a lovely pic of Neha and Sonu all smiles for the camera. The rest of the pictures shared by Neha is truly unmissable and fans are sure to get a sneak peek into the duo's life.

Along with these lovely pictures, the Neha Kakkar also penned a sweet birthday note for her. She wrote, 'Yeh Dikhti hain Babe Jaisi but hain bilkul Dev Jaisi I mean Devi jaisi! '' Happy birthday to my inspiration in everything'. She also added, 'Happy Birthday to literally the best sister in the world. I love you didu'. Take a look at Neha's sweet birthday post for Sonu below.

Seeing these pictures and the note, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Neha also received several likes from fans. Some of the users went on to wish Sonu. While some went on to praise the duo's bond. One of the users wrote, 'Happy birthday Sonu ma'am'. While the other one wrote, 'Aww. You guys are sister goals'.