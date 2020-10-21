For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Oct 2020 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' is about Selena Gomez and their past?

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is spending a happy life with wife Hailey Baldwin. The two got married in September 2018 and recently even celebrated 2 years of their married life. Music is an integral part of his life and so is his teenage. He rose to fame with Baby but another thing that constantly grabbed eyeballs was his relationship with Selena Gomez.

‘Jelena’ as their massive fan base (till date) calls them, got together somewhere around in 2011. They were the childhood sweethearts that grabbed all the eyeballs. Unfortunately, their relationship was quite complicated. They continued their on and off romance until finally calling it quits in 2018.

Both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have broken down multiple times in the public eye. Be it the Rare Beauty owner crying on the stage to Bieber shedding tears during an interview – their romance is all over social media. But again, being constantly under the public radar hasn’t been easy. It has left both of them ‘lonely’ in some way or the other.

Justin Bieber recently released a single, ‘Lonely.’ Fans are convinced that the song is a flashback to the consequences of being constantly under the radar. We all know, Selena Gomez played an important part in his years of growing up into this man from that young ‘Baby’ singer.

The Yummy singer mentions it all in the lyrics of ‘Lonely.’ It begins, “Everybody knows my name now, but something about it still feels strange. You try to look into the mirror and you stare at yourself, but see somebody else,”Furthermore, Justin hints to past with Selena Gomez as he sings, “Everybody knows my past now like my house was always made of glass. Maybe that’s the price you pay for the money and fame at early age.”

He also mentions being lonely despite having everything during those years. “What if you had it all but nobody to call? I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening,” the lyrics added.

So does it all hints at Hailey Baldwin completing Justin Bieber life Selena Gomez never could? Only Justin knows what he has been hinting at. Let’s hope he someday opens about it all!

