News |  21 Oct 2020 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were amazed, when Vishal Dadlani shared this.. !

MUMBAI: Noted music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani shared a fusion dance done by a group of youngsters from Nigeria on his social media platform. The young boys were seen dancing on Vishal & Shekhar's superhit song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from the film WAR. The composer stated that 'Love is people across the globe making our song their own. This is a fusion of Indian and Naija culture from Nigeria, made to promote and popularize talent from the streets, so they can earn a better living.'

But to our surprise both the actors of the song came forward and appreciated the young group. Hrithik Roshan said, "Well done guys, I love the moves of the dancers' ; whereas Tiger Shroff quoted, "This is outstanding. I wish I could move like them." For two decades, Vishal and Shekhar have been entertaining us with their amazing songs. But this one has surely travelled across countries and proves that music has no language.

