For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Oct 2020 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Gwen Stefani had a witty reply to Blake Shelton wedding rumours

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, but are they ready to head to the altar?
That's the question Today's Hoda Kotb wanted to know during a virtual interview with the No Doubt star this week. As fans may know, Gwen and Blake will soon celebrate their fifth anniversary together, but if they have any wedding plans, the "Cool" singer is keeping them tight-lipped.

While chatting with Gwen, Hoda said she searched "Gwen and Blake" on her phone and the results ranged from "Gwen and Blake song" to "Gwen and Blake married" to "Gwen and Blake engaged" to "Gwen and Blake call off wedding." After reading some of the headlines, Hoda asked a surprised Gwen, "What's happening with the wedding?"
In response, Gwen told Hoda, "That's a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that's good."
"I don't know," Gwen laughed. "We'll see what happens, you know what I'm saying?"

In August, Gwen set the record straight on marriage rumors after singer Dua Lipa accidentally referred to Blake as Gwen's husband.

Gwen, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, first sparked romance rumors with Blake in late 2015 after forming a bond on the set of The Voice. Now, Gwen is back on the show for another season alongside Blake and fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Tags
Gwen Stefani Black Shelton John Legend Kelly Clarkson Dua Lipa
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2020

John Legend performs for Chrissy Teigen during 2020 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: John Legend is ready to return to the stage. During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, The Voice coached appeared in the live telecast to deliver a special performance of his hit song "Never Break."

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Dua Lipa to collab with TWICE on 'Eyes Wide Open' album

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for making waves in K-Pop, so there’s no doubt she’ll be doing the same with TWICE’s “Behind the Mask”.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance below!

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

See Dua Lipa and DaBaby's behind the scene photos of 'Levitating'

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa shared a latest behind the scene picture of her new music video Levitating on social media featuring DaBaby. Check the photos below:

read more
News | 05 Oct 2020

Dua Lipa takes viewers on disco-tinged party with new music video Levitating'

MUMBAI: Taking the pop world by storm this year, English singer-songwriter, Dua Lipa recently released the official music video for her latest single “Levitating” featuring Charlotte, North Carolina-based rapper, DaBaby.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

top# 5 articles

1
Endurance Music Group signs records Nashville emerging artist and songwriter Chase Martin to worldwide publishing agreement

MUMBAI: Endurance Music Group has announced the signing of RECORDS Nashville breakthrough recording artist and songwriter Chase Martin to a worldwide...read more

2
Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' is about Selena Gomez and their past?

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is spending a happy life with wife Hailey Baldwin. The two got married in September 2018 and recently even celebrated 2 years...read more

3
Darshan Raval on the release of his album Judaiyaan with Indie Label Music

MUMBAI: The young gun of the music industry, Darshan Raval is an inspiration to aspiring singers who want to make it big with their vocal talent. In...read more

4
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were amazed, when Vishal Dadlani shared this.. !

MUMBAI: Noted music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani shared a fusion dance done by a group of youngsters from Nigeria on his social media platform...read more

5
Lil Gnar & Lil Uzi Vert release new single Diamond Choker

MUMBAI: Atlanta-born rapper Lil Gnar is back with a vengeance with his new single and music video “Diamond Choker,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, out now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group