Gwen Stefani had a witty reply to Blake Shelton wedding rumours

MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy anywhere, but are they ready to head to the altar?
That's the question Today's Hoda Kotb wanted to know during a virtual interview with the No Doubt star this week. As fans may know, Gwen and Blake will soon celebrate their fifth anniversary together, but if they have any wedding plans, the "Cool" singer is keeping them tight-lipped.
While chatting with Gwen, Hoda said she searched "Gwen and Blake" on her phone and the results ranged from "Gwen and Blake song" to "Gwen and Blake married" to "Gwen and Blake engaged" to "Gwen and Blake call off wedding." After reading some of the headlines, Hoda asked a surprised Gwen, "What's happening with the wedding?"
In response, Gwen told Hoda, "That's a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that's good."
"I don't know," Gwen laughed. "We'll see what happens, you know what I'm saying?"
In August, Gwen set the record straight on marriage rumors after singer Dua Lipa accidentally referred to Blake as Gwen's husband.
Gwen, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, first sparked romance rumors with Blake in late 2015 after forming a bond on the set of The Voice. Now, Gwen is back on the show for another season alongside Blake and fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
