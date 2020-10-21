For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Endurance Music Group signs records Nashville emerging artist and songwriter Chase Martin to worldwide publishing agreement

MUMBAI: Endurance Music Group has announced the signing of RECORDS Nashville breakthrough recording artist and songwriter Chase Martin to a worldwide publishing deal. Her debut single, “Levi Denim,” dropped on October 9th, marking the first release by the newly announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, and was co-written by labelmate Matt Stell along with Abby Anderson and Allison Veltz-Cruz and produced by Endurance songwriter Ash Bowers. A 22-year-old Charleston, South Carolina native, Martin’s powerhouse pop and blues-tinged country vocals, humble attitude, and innate ability to connect with a younger generation of country fans have led to early comparisons to superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood.

“Chase has it all: natural talent, incredible energy, a strong work ethic and a passion for songwriting,” said Endurance Music Group President Michael Martin. “She’s the real deal, and we’re so excited to introduce her to the world alongside Ash and our friends at RECORDS Nashville.”

Endurance Music Group made its debut in mid-2019 with hit songwriters Scooter Carusoe and Clint Lagerberg, emerging songwriter-artists Natalie Madigan, Ryan Plappert and Jake Rose, songwriter Ben Stoll, and an impressive catalog of established hits. In early 2020, the acquisition of Wide Open Music brought hit songwriter-artists Jimmie Allen and Stell, songwriter/producer Bowers, and songwriters Seth Alley and Paul Sikes into the Endurance family, along with a catalog of cuts by Keith Urban, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch and more. Endurance’s quickly established reputation for quality songs and best-in-class service is bolstered by the company’s early track record, which boasts an impressive 45 #1s, 19 top fives and seven top ten singles.

