Yolanda Hadid shares photo of granddaughter

MUMBAI: Proud grandmother Yolanda Hadid couldn't resist sharing a new pic of daughter Gigi Hadid's baby girl!
Gigi and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a daughter, last month.
On Sunday, Yolanda, 56, posted a sweet photo of her as-yet-unnamed granddaughter's tiny hands clutching hers, captioning it, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....."
Hadid went on to thank Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, writing, "Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."
Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x
In September, Zayn had announced his daughter's arrival with a similar "handy" photo, tweeting, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Gigi followed suit, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."
Yolanda has said she was looking forward to becoming a grandmother even more so after having lost her own mother recently.
