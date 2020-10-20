VYRL Originals presents Jeet Gannguli’s soulful song Ae Mere Dil, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: The legendary music director, Jeet Gannguli brings to you ‘Ae Mere Dil’, sung by the versatile Bollywood singer Abhay Jodhpurkar on VYRL Originals. This beautiful song is penned by Manoj Muntashir themed around the eternal conflict between the heart and the mind, which is beautifully portrayed by the heart throb of Indian Television, Shaheer Shaikh and the beautiful Tejasswi Prakash.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the video of ‘Ae Mere Dil’ narrates a touching love story of two best friends, where Tejasswi is in love with Shaheer who is heartbroken and betrayed from his previous relationship. He wants to give love a second chance but is unable to shed the baggage of his past relationship and reluctant to embrace the new one.

Talking about Ae Mere Dil, Jeet Gannguli stated, “I was told to make a song that will touch the soul of a listener. Manoj Muntashir has written it very beautifully as always, and Abhay Jodhpurkar is a very good singer with brilliant texture and soulful voice. The track has a very sad, soulful, and romantic touch and I hope people can relate to it when they hear the song. Working with VYRL Originals has been a great experience and they are the most disciplined team I have worked with in my career, non-film music should grow more and VYRL's role in it is very big because they understand music.”

Sharing his thoughts about Ae Mere Dil, Abhay Jodhpurkar stated, “Ae Mere Dil is a very special song for me, particularly because Jeet Da, Manoj sir, and I are coming together for the first time. The song is going to speak out for the people and it's definitely going to resonate with them. I am sure everyone has gone through heartbreaks and tough relationships and this song is surely going to remind them of all those experiences. Working with VYRL originals has been a wonderful experience. Everyone from the entire team is extremely supportive and I am really grateful to be associated with them.”

Commenting on the latest release, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, “Every song that we launch in VYRL is unique and so is the story behind making of the song. Ae Mere Dil has been one such humbling opportunity for us where our teams got to work with legends of the industry like Jeet dada and my friend Manoj Muntashir. This is Abhay’s debut track with VYRL and he has done an excellent job with his soulful voice. Tejasswi and Shaheer’s exceptional performances have taken the song to another level which was visible from the fan reactions to the teaser which was released over the weekend. I am sure that the song will get a lot of love and appreciation from their respective fans.”

Excited about the release of Ae Mere Dil, Tejasswi Prakash stated, “Ae mere Dil is a beautiful song that portrays an emotional message of giving love a second chance. Working on the song with Shaheer and VYRL Originals was a wonderful experience. I am very grateful that I got a chance to work on a music video by all talented artists like Jeet Gannguli, Manoj Muntashir and Abhay Jodhpurkar. It’s a great collaboration and I hope the viewers enjoy this love song as much as we did while shooting this.”

Commenting on Ae mere Dil, Shaheer Shaikh said, “There is beauty even in pain and Ae Mere Dil captures this raw emotion. The passion and depth of the song connects to every heart that’s been in love. Moreover, working with Tejasswi was a wonderful experience as we’ve come together for the first time which made it even more exciting. It’s been a wonderful association with the team of VYRL Originals, who have done a splendid job with the song. I love the song & I hope it connects to the audience as well.”