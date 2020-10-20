Velvet Vibes is all set to launch their third track, Khush Hoon Main on October 20; the peppy song features Maska fame Prit Kamani

MUMBAI: After the English track, Hate The Way, and Jaana Zaroori Tha themed on the issue of mental health, Velvet Vibes is all set to release their third track. Titled Khush Hoon Main, the song is sung by Tejas Gambhir and composed by Siddharth Sharma with lyrics penned by Nilesh Bhattacharya. It is slated for an October 20 release.

Khush Hoon Main has a new age sound to it. Despite talking about heart break and lost love, it has a peppy and happy feel to it. The music video is directed by Anand Mishra and produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. It features actor Prit Kamani and Celina Mathew. The song marks Prit’s debut in the space of music videos.

Talking about the latest song, Miket Kanakia, founder of Velvet Vibes, says, “Khush Hoon Main is our song. It is completely different from the first two tracks that we had released. Our aim is to come up with songs with different flavours so that we bring something new and fresh to the table for our listeners every time. I hope that the song strikes a chord with them. We had an amazing collaboration with Tejas on Jaana Zaroori Tha and he has nailed it with Khush Hoon Main too.”

Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, “Khush Hoon Main was conceptualised by me about four years back. It is a tribute to all those guys who are in an extra possessive relationship and want to break free. Not every breakup is sad, some are happy too. We wanted to treat our audience to something fresh. I hope they enjoy it.”

Sharing his excitement, Prit Kamani says, “Being a ‘90s kid, I have grown up watching indie music videos, and I always wished to be a part of one. Velvet Vibes was just right because they are a young, passionate bunch of music lovers, discovering and promoting young talents. We just had one day to prepare, and I was down with fever on the day of the shoot. The challenge of being a leading man is to keep everyone’s tempo up, energy high, look good and feel fresh even after 20 hours of work. But I got through because of a great team. I love dancing and this will be my first on screen. With limited resources we managed to pull something really nice. I had a great time with a talented and hardworking team.”

Singer Tejas Gambhir says, “I loved working with Velvet Vibes on Jaana Zaroori Tha. So when they told me that they would want me to sing Khush Hoon Main, I was elated. It feels great to work with people who you vibe with at a creative level. This track is completely different from Jaana Zaroori Tha. This is more upbeat and it helped me explore a different side to me.”