For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2020 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer Anand ji congratulates Sultan Productions on completing Golden 50 years

MUMBAI: Sultan Productions has undoubtedly given us some legendary movies like Ganga ki Saungand, Heera, Daata, Jai Vikraanta and many other hit movies in the direction of late Sultan Ahmed

The great duo Kalyan Ji - Anand Ji has composed music for sultan Ahmed's three blockbuster movies i.e Ganga ki Saugand, Heera and Daata.

Legendry music composer Anand ji expressed his feeling by saying " Congratulations on completing 50 years.

We, Kalyanji Anandji have been fortunate and feel proud to be a part of the 50 years journey. Sultan ji and we did 3 films together Heera Ganga Ki Saugandh & Daata and all these films had some good songs
Main Tujse Milne Aai Maano to Main Ganga Ma Hoon, Babul Ka Yeh Ghar Behna.Coming from under the wings of the Legendary K. Asif Sahab, Sultanji brought out the same aesthetic in his Films.His love for the Country was reflected in the type of the rural settings of all his films, potraying the issues of the rural India.

The composer also added though he was the Producer and Director of all his films, I noted that the Director in him always dominated the Producer in him where he would never try to cut the production cost, as he always wanted to give the audiences the best. He was a man with his own views, but when explained to him, he was open to views and act accordingly.

Our association with him started as a professional one but while working with him in Heera itself we became family , and maintained the same relationships all the way through. It was because of this that even when he produced films without us in the film, he never hesitated to show me the rushes to hear my point of view.

The title Music of the film Heera still haunts music lovers till today.

The song Babul Ka Yeh Ghar Behna still evokes emotions in families. Today Sultan ji is no longer with us , but his motto "Prayers go up and Blessings Come Down" will hold true for both his sons Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed, Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed and Farah Sultan ji, as they carry forward the flag of Sultan Productions.

Tags
Sultan Productions Ganga ki Saungand Heera Daata Jai Vikraanta music
Related news
News | 20 Oct 2020

Where does Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship stand?

MUMBAI: Back on? Not so fast.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Darshan Raval on the release of his album Judaiyaan with Indie Label Music

MUMBAI: The young gun of the music industry, Darshan Raval is an inspiration to aspiring singers who want to make it big with their vocal talent.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2020

Love Legend & Alex Gaudino release 'Open Your Eyes'

MUMBAI: Italian dance music favourites Love Legend and Alex Gaudino have linked up on new collaborative single ‘Open Your Eyes’.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2020

Whethan unveils debut album 'Fantasy'

MUMBAI: Visionary DJ/producer Whethan has released his wildly anticipated debut album, FANTASY, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The groundbreaking project is highlighted by standout single “Drumdown Mambo (feat.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2020

RJ Anmol digs out some secrets: Who does Alka Yagnik think of when singing romantic songs and why did Javed Ali change his username

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol is rocking the stage with his anchoring skills and keeping audiences entertained with his knowledge of music on the Jammin season 3. The upcoming episodes has the anchor dig out some secret gems with his disarming candour.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

News
Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Fans can't get enough of Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Teri Aankhon Mein'!

MUMBAI: As T-Series' recent single 'Teri Aankhon Mein' crossed over 53 million views on YouTube, the musical is all set to break records.Divya...read more

2
Zephyrtone to release first ever English-Hindi fusion song 'Kuch Lamhe'

MUMBAI: Zephyrtone was formed in 2015, youngest-fastest rising electronic act comprising producer and vocalist duo - Sayan and Zephyr.Sayan’s...read more

3
My inspiration and idols have always been 'The Beatles' and AR Rahman: Amartya Bobo Rahut

Amartya Bobo Rahut is an Indian music composer and singer currently based out of Mumbai is known for his work in films like Drive, Tumhari Sulu, etc...read more

4
Matt Stell performs National Anthem prior to Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL game

MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell - whose hit “Everywhere But On” is #4 and rising on the Mediabase Country chart and #3 on...read more

5
Hailey expresses love for Justin Bieber with new tattoo

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber now has a tattoo dedicated to her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. New York-based tattoo artist Mr. K has posted an image...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group