Music composer Anand ji congratulates Sultan Productions on completing Golden 50 years

MUMBAI: Sultan Productions has undoubtedly given us some legendary movies like Ganga ki Saungand, Heera, Daata, Jai Vikraanta and many other hit movies in the direction of late Sultan Ahmed

The great duo Kalyan Ji - Anand Ji has composed music for sultan Ahmed's three blockbuster movies i.e Ganga ki Saugand, Heera and Daata.

Legendry music composer Anand ji expressed his feeling by saying " Congratulations on completing 50 years.

We, Kalyanji Anandji have been fortunate and feel proud to be a part of the 50 years journey. Sultan ji and we did 3 films together Heera Ganga Ki Saugandh & Daata and all these films had some good songs

Main Tujse Milne Aai Maano to Main Ganga Ma Hoon, Babul Ka Yeh Ghar Behna.Coming from under the wings of the Legendary K. Asif Sahab, Sultanji brought out the same aesthetic in his Films.His love for the Country was reflected in the type of the rural settings of all his films, potraying the issues of the rural India.

The composer also added though he was the Producer and Director of all his films, I noted that the Director in him always dominated the Producer in him where he would never try to cut the production cost, as he always wanted to give the audiences the best. He was a man with his own views, but when explained to him, he was open to views and act accordingly.

Our association with him started as a professional one but while working with him in Heera itself we became family , and maintained the same relationships all the way through. It was because of this that even when he produced films without us in the film, he never hesitated to show me the rushes to hear my point of view.

The title Music of the film Heera still haunts music lovers till today.

The song Babul Ka Yeh Ghar Behna still evokes emotions in families. Today Sultan ji is no longer with us , but his motto "Prayers go up and Blessings Come Down" will hold true for both his sons Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed, Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed and Farah Sultan ji, as they carry forward the flag of Sultan Productions.