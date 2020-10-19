For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Oct 2020 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

Whethan unveils debut album 'Fantasy'

MUMBAI: Visionary DJ/producer Whethan has released his wildly anticipated debut album, FANTASY, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The groundbreaking project is highlighted by standout single “Drumdown Mambo (feat. Jasiah).” Check out lyric videos for the full album streaming on Whethan’s YouTube channel now HERE.

"Fantasy is getting on a spaceship and teleporting anywhere your dreams can imagine,” Whethan shared. “I wanted to make a project that was full of energy and artists that I'm inspired by. There was an underlying theme of alternative meets psychedelic dance music and I wanted to be able to blast every song at my shows or have it feel like you’re at a show when listening at home or in the car. I got to work with some of my favorite artists like RL Grime, Grouplove, The Wombats, bülow, and many more. I grew a lot while working on the album over the span of the last 3 years and you can hear it through the different styles and feelings on each track."

FANTASY sees Whethan uniting with a remarkably eclectic collection of fellow artists, including Chrome Sparks, Jaymes Young, The Wombats, The Knocks, Mr Gabriel, The Front Bottoms and RL Grime. In addition, the album includes such recently released tracks as “Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR),” “All In My Head (feat. grandson),” “Upside Down (feat. Grouplove),” “So Good (feat. bülow)” and “Hurting On Purpose (feat. K.Flay),” all joined by official companion videos, streaming now at Whethan’s official YouTube channel HERE.

The genre-bending album was heralded last month with the acclaimed single, “Freefall (feat. Oliver Tree).” The propulsive track marks the latest and perhaps greatest collaboration between the Chicago-based electronic artist and the one and only Oliver Tree, following five co-written/co-produced tracks featured on the iconoclastic Tree’s chart-topping debut album, Ugly is Beautiful. “The two artists continue to prove why they are a match made in collaborative heaven with their latest release,” raved EDM.com. “‘Freefall’ features Oliver’s charismatic vocals paired with Whethan’s carefree synths and bouncy rhythms. It’s the ultimate feel-good single, featuring the perfect combination of EDM and alternative stylings.”

This flurry of new music has already drawn widespread critical acclaim for Whethan, with LADYGUNN simply stating “he is on fire.” “All signs point toward [Whethan] eventually taking on a monster role within the industry,” declared EDM.com, while Dancing Astronaut raved, “Few producers today have the courage or the skill to combine pop-rock with alternative trap and actually make it work… Whethan has lent real instrumental and organic authenticity to his music while maintaining the electronic foundation on which his career was built.” “Whethan’s not one to let genres hold him down and explores different styles of music to incorporate into his tracks,” wrote Alternative Press, as Earmilk echoed, “Turning his hand to a multitude of genres with masterful ease, Whethan’s style is becoming less about the genre and more about the distinctive dance-inspired energy that remains ever present through his stellar back catalogue.”

FANTASY Tracklist
1. Intro (with Chrome Sparks)
2. Freefall (feat. Oliver Tree)
3. In The Summer (feat. Jaymes Young)
4. Hurting on Purpose (feat. K.Flay)
5. Drumdown Mambo (feat. Jasiah)
6. Sunshine (with The Knocks)
7. So Good (feat. bülow)
8. Clouds (feat. The Wombats)
9. All In My Head (feat. grandson)
10. Ocean Energy (with Mr Gabriel)
11. All I Needed (with The Front Bottoms)
12. Stay Forever (feat. STRFKR)
13. Wave
14. Upside Down (feat. Grouplove)
15. Outta Here (with RL Grime)

