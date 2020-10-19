Velvet Code produces legendary drag queen Sofonda Cox's new single 'Thrive' on SO FIERCE MUSIC

MUMBAI: Velvet Code presents the latest signing to its label without borders, SO FIERCE MUSIC. Produced by the label head itself, ‘Thrive’ is the stellar new single from Toronto’s hardest-working drag queen, the glorious Sofonda Cox. Sofonda, a permanent fixture on the world’s gay circuit scene, has appeared in film and TV shows such as ‘Queer As Folk’, ‘Cake’ and ‘Soldier’s Girl’, and has amassed millions of views for her viral videos - catching the attention of none other than RuPaul in the process. ‘Thrive’ is her new single and comes off the back of her innovative #QueenOfTheHustle virtual performances this year.
A tense intro of plucked strings sets the dramatic, theatrical tone before Sofonda’s vampy vocal swirls into the mix on top of stuttering kick drums, which recall some classic ballroom rhythms. Her empowering lyrics build the energy up alongside subtle percussive touches and plump bass tones.
“I live / I thrive / not enough just to survive” she sings in a rallying cry for this difficult year across the world, sending out beams of positivity to her fans around the globe. One listen to this track and you’ll be feeling charged up for the day, ready for battle, and prepared to face anything. Producer and DJ Velvet Code launched SO FIERCE MUSIC after 20 years of facing challenges against LGBTQ2+ persons in the music industry, providing the perfect platform for Sofonda’s new single. “Music executives, former managers, and agents tried to muzzle or tried to force me to play "straight" he says. “I was convinced for years that I had to if I wanted any chance the mainstream music industry was going to pay attention.
Well, I refuse to live a lie or change who I am just to please anyone. I was born this way, baby! My hope is that SO FIERCE MUSIC will give people a platform and safe space where an LGBTQ2+ artist or ally can express themselves while gaining an opportunity to make a living from a music career.” Sofonda Cox - ‘Thrive’ is out now on SO FIERCE MUSIC.
