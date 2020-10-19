For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Is pregnant Ashley Tisdale having a boy or a girl?

MUMBAI: Drumroll, please! Ashley Tisdale just revealed the sex of her first baby with her composer husband Christopher French.

On Oct. 16, the High School Musical alum shared that she's having a girl! "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Ashley wrote alongside her announcement post. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."

Earlier this month, on Oct. 2, the actress teased the big announcement on Instagram. In the picture, she and Christopher are about to cut into a cake that will reveal blue or pink inside, to signify their baby's sex. In her reveal post, fans could see the pink inside, indicating she's having a daughter.

"I've been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you," the Disney star pondered in the caption. "As you know I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart but I'm so excited maybe I should .... yes or no? Comment below!"

Recently, Ashley revealed to fans on blog Frenshe that she didn't always want to open up about her motherhood journey.

"[After] I got engaged EVERYONE (and I mean everyone!) asked when I was getting married," the 35-year-old wrote. "Then, once I was married, everyone was asking when I was having kids. To be honest, it just felt invasive. I wasn't ready for that step yet and I wanted to be selfish and have Chris all to myself for a while."

Ashley dropped big news about her baby on the way on Sept. 17, with a sweet photo of her and Christopher on Instagram.

While Ashley certainly doesn't owe it to anyone to share information about her baby or pregnancy, this sex reveal was just way too cute to keep to herself! But according to the color inside the cake shows pretty clear that’s it’s a girl.

Ashley Tisdale composer Christopher French High School Musical
