News |  19 Oct 2020 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Apeksha Music, DJ Shiezwood and Sadhana Sagnam drop a melodious bhajan 'Jai Mata Di'

MUMBAI: "JAI MATA DI” will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within them and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth.

Dj Sheizwood says “I compose a melody to suit varied emotions emanating out of the words. Jai Mata Di will touch the inner core of divine lyrics of a bhajan; and by doing so earn the power of staying in our hearts forever, Apeksha Music‘s indulgence in devotional steam is worthy of appreciation “.

Ajay Jaswal says “This bhajan is actually an expression of devotee's admiration of the various powers of Devi Maa. The song will fill the air with a religious fervor, which will connect them to Devi Maa and her incomprehensible powers”

Sadhana Sargam says “A beautiful, soulful Bhajan. Jai Mata Di is synonymous with devotion, emotion, and celebration. We hope the audience appreciates our festive offering"

This Navratri we seek divine blessings.

Singer- Sadhana Sargam; Music- Dj Sheizwood; Lyrics - Kunwar Juneja; Flute- Atul Sharma; Programming - Bidya Jyoti Baharali; Mix & Mastered by - Niraj Singh; Producer- Ajay Jaswal; Video Edited - Apeksha Films Studio.

