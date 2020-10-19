For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Oct 2020 15:26

Jacob Tremblay transforms into a young Justin Bieber in "Lonely" music video

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is opening up about feelng "lonely."

The 26-year-old collaborated with benny blanco to give fans a look into his mind with a new heartfelt track.

At midnight on Oct. 16, the singer dropped the music video to his new single "Lonely." In the visual, the "Yummy" singer is portrayed, as his younger self, by fellow Canadian star Jacob Tremblay. While the song played, Jacob sat backstage and slowly made his way to an empty stage to face an empty concert hall, with only Justin in the audience.

On Oct. 16, Justin took to Instagram to give fans a bit of insight into the song and video.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," read the caption. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn't easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story!"

Watch:

The Grammy winner continued, "It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that's why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."

Both Justin and The Smurfs 2 actor began their careers as children-Justin at 13 years old and Jacob at the age of seven-so the two talents may have a few similarities when it comes to the idea of fame.

"Lonely" is the second single and music video the singer has released in recent weeks, following the Chance The Rapper-featured "Holy" starring Ryan Destiny which premiered on Sept. 24.

There have been no reports on if the songs are just singles or if they will be on an unconfirmed seventh studio album, however, in an Instagram post, Justin noted the gospel-inspired track as being the start of a "new era" for his music.

Tags
Justin Beiber Chance the Rapper Lonely Holy Benny Blanco Jacob Tremblay
