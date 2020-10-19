Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol to be parents soon

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol and Actor Amrita Rao are set to embrace parenthood soon.
The news of Amrita Rao's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the couple taken outside a doctor's clinic went viral on social media. On Monday, the Vivah actor shared her latest click, where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She also informed fans that it's the ninth month of the pregnancy.
In the photo, Rao, dressed in a white dress, is lovingly held by her husband. Apologising for "keeping it tucked in her belly all this long", the actor wrote that she is too excited to share the good news with fans and friends.
For YOU it's the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents
RJ Anmol, who is currently seen hosting Jammin on Colors, shared the same photo on his page. His friends from the industry immediately started showering the couple with best wishes. VJ-actor Divya Agarwal wrote, "Omg !!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ So happy to see this !!!" Bigg Boss 3 winner and actor Vindu Dara Singh blessed the couple and the child, while comedian Amit Tandon congratulated the two for the "next phase of their lives".
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for seven years. The news of Amrita Rao's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the couple taken outside a doctor's clinic went viral on social media.
