Singer Kumar Sanu tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19.

The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page late on Thursday to share the news with his fans.

A statement shared by Team Kumar Sanu reads: "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you

Team KS."

Fans of the singer commented on the Facebook post wishing him a speedy recovery.

"We are praying for you speedy recovery and good health...May god bless you," commented a user.

"Oh my God.... Pl take care Dada.... Praying for your speedy recovery.... Take warm water vapour at regular interval," suggested another user.

"May you live long and have a fast recovery. Get well soon sir," shared another user.

Although, Kumar Sanu's team shared the news of the singer testing positive for coronavirus, it is not clear yet if he has been admitted to a hospital or is staying in isolation at home.