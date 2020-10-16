Relly Luton follows up his debut with new track 'Life Of The Party'

MUMBAI: With the last single ‘Litty’ touching down on GRM Daily plus the Afro Bashment, Free From and We Move playlists on Spotify, Relly Luton is back with follow-up track ‘Life of the Party’.

Hailing from Bedfordshire, Relly Luton has a strong following in his home county and throughout the London suburbs, having been grafting in the music scene for a hot minute. The new single gives out a fun, uplifting vibe with a laid-back, thumping bass that is layered with a smouldering, smooth and melodic delivery from Relly Luton as well as hard bars. Relly continues to carve out his own lane with a unique style, giving his audience memorable lyrics to make future Instagram captions such as: "Done everything for my ex thing, now she’s thinking she’s too nice".

Proud to be a Lutonian, Relly is an upstanding member of the music community both as a seasoned artist and manager. From managing Dizzle AP to curating his independent label 'More 2 Music’, he is passionate about improving the local music scene and has an ear for developing emerging artists. Now, Relly is switching his hat from music manager to artist in his own right.

Support homegrown talent by streaming Relly ‘Life of the party’ via all major DSPs.