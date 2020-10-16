New song “Zaroorat” is a musical initiative to nurture hope and togetherness in the society" says Singer Ajay Keswani

The latest musical initiative “Zaroorat” saw Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha together with other eminent personalities. The song is getting massive applauds among people and motivating with its inspirational lyrics and powerful music. Dubai based singer Ajay Keswani who recently lent his voice in this social campaign “Zaroorat” is really happy with the response and believes this project is very close to his heart not just because he worked with the eminent personalities but also this is a much-needed song in this time of crisis.
Elated with the response Ajay says,” This song help me to contribute in the society in the best way possible and nurture hope and togetherness. I’m really thankful to Viral Motani and Varun Prabhdayal Gupta for giving me this opportunity and also want to congratulate the whole team of Zaroorat” adds Ajay Keswani.
The song also features rapper 'Muhfaad' to make the message reach out to youth in the most sustainable way. Personalities like H.E Dr. Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Ani Choying Drolma has also joined hands in this social campaign initiative. The song is Curated and Directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, presented by Republik Of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records and produced by Ampliify Times, Subhash Bihani, Viral Motani, Pakkhi Hegde and Manoj Lakhiani. The official Radio Partner for Zaroorat is Red Fm.
