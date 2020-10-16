For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Oct 2020 16:52

"My next song with Vicky Kajla will be the Haryanvi song that the whole country will sing along", says music producer Pradeep Solanki

MUMBAI: Pradeep Solanki, a renowned social worker turned music producer and has backed many young talents and renowned artist such as Vicky Kajla, Anu Kadyan, Preeti Kuntal and many more.

In the competitive world today nothing comes easy. Everyone has to fight the pace of the market and deliver their best self to sustain. The music industry has suffered a huge dip just like any other industry but we have been to known to rise up to the level of creative and musical genius at the last moment.

“We had the last two song which were planned to have been shot during last month but due the COVID pandemic we are now likely to work on them later this year,” said Solanki.

Pradeep Solanki today is the owner of Saksham Film and also works as Bollywood Music Producer. He has also produced Dora 2 and the Haveli track, which has been a success at large. Not just this, he has also has got experience in acting, storytelling, and much more. He has given his career a breakthrough with his leadership and ideas, the distinguishing features about this personality. He has always been a down to earth and thanked all the associated people, every time he got a chance to do so.

He, very candidly shared about his upcoming song during with Vikky Kajla in association with his production house Shaksham Films, “My next song with Vicky Kajla will be the Haryanvi song that the whole country will sing along”.

Tags
Pradeep Solanki Social worker music producer Vicky Kajla Anu Kadyan Preeti Kuntal
