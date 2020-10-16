For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2020 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jonas recalls proposing to Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It was three years ago that actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got engaged. Taking to Instagram Story, Joe posted a throwback picture of him planting a kiss on Sophie's head as she flaunts her engagement ring.

"Three years ago today (Sophie) said yes," Joe captioned the image.

The couple got married in 2019 and are now parents to a baby girl, Willa.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The next month, they had another ceremony in France.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sophie Turner Joe Jonas music
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2020

Singer Kumar Sanu tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page late on Thursday to share the news with his fans.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Akanksha Puri and Jubin Nautiyal's devotional song 'Main Balak Tu Mata' is a treat to hear especially during Navratri celebrations

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri who played Maa Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha made way in people's hearts with her dedicated performance. People actually considered her a devi avatar as she looked picture perfect in the skin of her character.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Singer Christopher Cross recalls his battle with Covid-19

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross says his battle with Covid left him temporarily paralysed.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

I love cooking for my mom: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Food to him is “life’s most genuine pleasure and tastiest necessity”. Jaan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house is entertaining the audience with his music and survival skills.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Rudimental & Hot Since 82 join forces on new single 'Be Strong'

MUMBAI: UK dance music dons Hot Since 82 and Rudimental have linked up on new single ‘Be Strong’, out 16th October.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

News
Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more

News
YouTube Music to display new features

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more

top# 5 articles

1
B Praak's 'Dil Tod Ke' crosses 200 million plus views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer B Praak's song 'Dil Tod Ke' has crosses 200 Million views on YouTube. The track, presented by T-Series, is a song full...read more

2
Singer Kumar Sanu tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page...read more

3
Demi Lovato wins the heart of the audience with powerpack performance!

MUMBAI: Newly single Demi Lovato knows how to make a comeback. The singer took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14,...read more

4
Indian rap superstar IKKA signs with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India - India’s trailblazing hip-hop label has announced the signing of multi-talented rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and...read more

5
Anusha Mani speaks about song 'Nafarmani' consisting of all emotions summed into one!

MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and popularly known as The Voice of Gulaabo, Anusha Mani dropped a new single “Nafarmani”, beautifully composed by Goldie...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group