Joe Jonas recalls proposing to Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It was three years ago that actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got engaged. Taking to Instagram Story, Joe posted a throwback picture of him planting a kiss on Sophie's head as she flaunts her engagement ring.

"Three years ago today (Sophie) said yes," Joe captioned the image.

The couple got married in 2019 and are now parents to a baby girl, Willa.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The next month, they had another ceremony in France.

(Source: IANS)